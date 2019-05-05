Dr. David Ewalt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ewalt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ewalt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Ewalt, MD
Dr. David Ewalt, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Ewalt works at
Dr. Ewalt's Office Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas8315 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 205, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 303-8470
Children's Health7211 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 303-8470
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent treatment and results. Dr. Ewalt treated my son when he was 6 for an enlarged testicle. He was warm and funny as he explained the procedure. He was caring and thoughtful for our son...explaining everything to him at his level. I recommend Dr. Ewalt highly.
About Dr. David Ewalt, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1043257686
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med School
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ewalt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ewalt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ewalt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ewalt speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewalt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewalt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ewalt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ewalt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.