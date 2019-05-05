See All Pediatric Urologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. David Ewalt, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.3 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Ewalt, MD

Dr. David Ewalt, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Ewalt works at Children's Health in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bedwetting, Neurogenic Bladder and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ewalt's Office Locations

    Urology Clinics of North Texas
    8315 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 205, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 303-8470
    Children's Health
    7211 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 303-8470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Bedwetting
Neurogenic Bladder
Balanoposthitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 05, 2019
    Excellent treatment and results. Dr. Ewalt treated my son when he was 6 for an enlarged testicle. He was warm and funny as he explained the procedure. He was caring and thoughtful for our son...explaining everything to him at his level. I recommend Dr. Ewalt highly.
    About Dr. David Ewalt, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043257686
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Med School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Ewalt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ewalt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ewalt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ewalt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ewalt has seen patients for Bedwetting, Neurogenic Bladder and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ewalt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewalt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewalt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ewalt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ewalt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

