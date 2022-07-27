Overview of Dr. David Faber, MD

Dr. David Faber, MD is a Phlebologist in Duncansville, PA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center.



Dr. Faber works at Advanced Vein Care in Duncansville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.