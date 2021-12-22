Overview

Dr. David Fairleigh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Atmore, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Atmore Community Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Fairleigh works at Gulf Coast Pain Institute ? Atmore in Atmore, AL with other offices in Brewton, AL and Pace, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.