Overview of Dr. David Faitell, MD

Dr. David Faitell, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Faitell works at ProHEALTH in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Gout and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.