Dr. David Faitell, MD
Dr. David Faitell, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
ProHEALTH2 Ohio Dr Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6116
New Hyde Park Dialysis Center1574 Hillside Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 327-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Staff friendly and nice especially Michelle, the nurse
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Faitell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faitell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faitell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faitell has seen patients for Proteinuria, Gout and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faitell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Faitell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faitell.
