Dr. David Fang, MD
Dr. David Fang, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #6112531 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (855) 603-3456
Adventist Health Bakersfield2615 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 395-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Kaiser Permanente
Yes he comes off a bit aloof. BUT he did an awesome job on my 85 year old moms total hip replacement. Not all skilled surgeons have good bedside manner.
Dr. Fang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fang.
