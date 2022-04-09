Overview of Dr. David Fargason, MD

Dr. David Fargason, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fargason works at Eye Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Presbyopia and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.