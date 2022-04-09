Dr. David Fargason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fargason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fargason, MD
Overview of Dr. David Fargason, MD
Dr. David Fargason, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fargason's Office Locations
Eye Medical Center7777 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 766-7441
Neuromedical Center Clinic11424 Sullivan Rd Bldg A, Baton Rouge, LA 70818 Directions (225) 262-8141
Eye Medical Center8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 218-6387Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Been with Dr. Fargason for years. He is a very good eye doctor. I would recommend him to anyone needing an eye doctor.
About Dr. David Fargason, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1831141365
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Eye Center/Oschner Clinic
- Ochsner Foundation Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
Dr. Fargason has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fargason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fargason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fargason has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Presbyopia and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fargason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fargason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fargason.
