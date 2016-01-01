Dr. David Faris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Faris, MD
Overview of Dr. David Faris, MD
Dr. David Faris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
Dr. Faris works at
Dr. Faris' Office Locations
David A Faris MD2 Chenoweth Dr Ste B, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 842-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Faris, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Med Center
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- W Va U Med Ctr
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- West Virginia University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faris has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Faris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.