Dr. David Farnen, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (47)
Map Pin Small Brentwood, TN
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Farnen, DPM

Dr. David Farnen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

Dr. Farnen works at Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farnen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Brentwood Office
    1001 Health Park Dr # 330, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 392-4711
  2. 2
    Skyline
    3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 740, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 866-9639
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcer Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 04, 2022
    He has always been on time or early listens and explains things very thoroughly I have been seeing him since he started at cutting edge he has become more like family not just a doctor
    Jason Sutton — Jun 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Farnen, DPM
    About Dr. David Farnen, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730445164
    Education & Certifications

    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
