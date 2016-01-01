Dr. Farrell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Farrell, MD
Overview
Dr. David Farrell, MD is a Dermatologist in East Providence, RI.
They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Bldg 11, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 444-4000
2
Brown Dermatology Inc375 Wampanoag Trl Ste 401, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 632-4455
3
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 438-9150Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Farrell, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrell has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.