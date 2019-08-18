Overview of Dr. David Farzan, MD

Dr. David Farzan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Farzan works at Merrimack Medical & Walk-In Center in Lawrence, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.