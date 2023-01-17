Overview of Dr. David Fastenberg, MD

Dr. David Fastenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Fastenberg works at Long Island Vitreo Retinal Cons in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Hauppauge, NY, Rockville Centre, NY, Riverhead, NY and Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Edema and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.