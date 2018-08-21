Overview of Dr. David Feder, DPM

Dr. David Feder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Feder works at Schorr & Feder Dpm PA in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.