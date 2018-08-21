Dr. David Feder, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Feder, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Feder, DPM
Dr. David Feder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Feder's Office Locations
Schorr & Feder Dpm PA715 W Boynton Beach Blvd Ste F, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 734-3100
- 2 2401 Frist Blvd Ste 6, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 468-0089
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor, friendly office staff, minimal wait time, highly recommend Dr. Feder. Excellent skills and laid back sweet personality.
About Dr. David Feder, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235153321
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feder speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Feder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.