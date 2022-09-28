Dr. David Fefferman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fefferman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fefferman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Fefferman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Fefferman works at
Locations
Dha Pho-w LLC, 91 Montvale Ave Ste 206, Stoneham, MA 02180
3 Woodland Rd Ste 306, Stoneham, MA 02180
Winchester Endoscopy Center, 10p Commerce Way, Woburn, MA 01801
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fefferman championed my cause to receive a medication normally prescribed for once every eight weeks. That frequency was not controlling my symptoms adequately and he undertook to receive an approval for every four weeks. This is not an easy task and required multiple conversations after each denial. Yet, he got it done and I’m now able to much more adequately control my symptoms. I’m writing all this because he fought for what I needed despite the significant effort it entailed and I appreciate it.
About Dr. David Fefferman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1720015928
Education & Certifications
- Beth Isreal Deaconess Medical
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fefferman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fefferman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fefferman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fefferman works at
Dr. Fefferman has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fefferman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fefferman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fefferman.
