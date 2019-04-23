Overview of Dr. David Feifel, PHD

Dr. David Feifel, PHD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Feifel works at Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.