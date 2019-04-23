See All Psychiatrists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. David Feifel, PHD

Psychiatry
4.9 (67)
Map Pin Small La Jolla, CA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Feifel, PHD

Dr. David Feifel, PHD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Feifel works at Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feifel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute
    3252 Holiday Ct Ste 112, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 412-4130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 23, 2019
    My words cannot describe how highly I recommend Dr. David Feifel. I truly want to thank him from the bottom of my heart for helping me get through a very dark time in my life. I was hopeless. I had crippling anxiety and depression. I was paralyzed. I was very skeptical about it because I have been in and out of therapy my whole life. You name the method or medication, I have tried it. Lo and behold, I am starting to feel better and am am beginning a new chapter in my life. He is a Dr. who you can tell genuinely cares for his clients and actually want them to get better and "graduate" from his treatments. I have encountered many doctors that are content with continuous maintenance, but Dr. Feifel wants you to get better and move on with life. This is a rare quality. He truly cares about curing his patients.
    — Apr 23, 2019
    About Dr. David Feifel, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053467738
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California San Diego Medical Center
    Internship
    • Toronto General Hosptial
    Medical Education
    • University of Toronto
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Feifel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feifel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feifel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feifel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feifel works at Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Feifel’s profile.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Feifel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feifel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feifel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feifel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

