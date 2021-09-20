Overview

Dr. David Feigenblum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Feigenblum works at Englewood Hosp Arrhythmia Ctr in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.