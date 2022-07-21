Dr. David Feldbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Feldbaum, MD
Overview of Dr. David Feldbaum, MD
Dr. David Feldbaum, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They completed their fellowship with Carolinas Heart Institute
Dr. Feldbaum works at
Dr. Feldbaum's Office Locations
Vein & Vascular Center of South Florida2205 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 601-3233
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is always friendly. Appointments were timely. Procedures went smooth with knowledgeable staff. Successful outcome. All is well.
About Dr. David Feldbaum, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1558359364
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Heart Institute
- Montefiore Einstein Med Center
- Montefiore Med Center
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldbaum accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldbaum works at
Dr. Feldbaum has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feldbaum speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldbaum.
