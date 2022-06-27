Dr. David Felig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Felig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Felig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Yale University School of Medicine
Dr. Felig works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Digestive Disease Associates P.A.52 1st St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-3003
-
2
Endoscopy Center of Hackensack LLC170 Prospect Ave Ste 10, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 498-0030
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Felig?
Dr.Felig is the most caring, intelligent, professional expert in his field. I have never met another doctor like him in all my life. Every person I send to him comes back to thank me for putting them in the hands of such an incredible doctor. I am more than grateful for having been blessed by finding a doctor such as this...
About Dr. David Felig, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1780681866
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Northwest Meml Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felig works at
Dr. Felig has seen patients for Anemia, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Felig speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Felig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.