Overview

Dr. David Felig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Yale University School of Medicine



Dr. Felig works at Hackensack Digestive Disease Associates, P.A. in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.