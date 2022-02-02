Dr. David Felsted, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felsted is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Felsted, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Felsted, DO
Dr. David Felsted, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ.
Dr. Felsted's Office Locations
Flagstaff350 N Switzer Canyon Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 223-7527Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cottonwood270 S Candy Ln, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Directions (928) 223-7528Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience.emergency issue after surgery. Checked everything out and explained what was happening Dr Felsted was great !
About Dr. David Felsted, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1467814830
Education & Certifications
