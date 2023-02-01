Dr. David Ferachi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferachi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ferachi, MD
Overview of Dr. David Ferachi, MD
Dr. David Ferachi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ferachi works at
Dr. Ferachi's Office Locations
Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 924-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant doctor. Took lots of time to explain my condition and possibilities to correct it. Very knowledgeable and informative!
About Dr. David Ferachi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1851576433
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferachi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferachi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferachi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferachi works at
Dr. Ferachi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferachi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferachi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferachi.
