Dr. David Fermelia, MD
Overview of Dr. David Fermelia, MD
Dr. David Fermelia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Fermelia's Office Locations
Cedars Sinai Ctr Mnmlly Invsv8631 W 3rd St Ste 710E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 248-6663
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Honest and has saved my life. Bad views must be from people who want a friend not a Doctor... Get your priorities straight. Also love Fay, Thank You Dr. Femelia for saving my life.
About Dr. David Fermelia, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1932280450
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fermelia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fermelia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fermelia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fermelia has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fermelia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fermelia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fermelia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fermelia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fermelia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.