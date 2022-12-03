Overview

Dr. David Fermin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from University of Minnesota (SOM) I 2006 and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Fermin works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Bradford Street in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic, Cardiomyopathy and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.