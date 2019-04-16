Dr. David Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fernandes, MD
Dr. David Fernandes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
David Fernandes, MD, FAAP126 95Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 238-7842
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Both of my children now young adults visited Dr David through their young years there is no one who gives better care and our family thanks him and still remembers his kind manner and the very fine care he gave us.
About Dr. David Fernandes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- N Shore U Hosp-Cornell
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Fordham University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandes speaks Portuguese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandes.
