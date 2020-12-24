See All Neurosurgeons in Danville, PA
Dr. David Ferrone, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (1)
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Ferrone, MD

Dr. David Ferrone, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Ferrone works at Select Specialty Hospital-danville in Danville, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ferrone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Select Specialty Hospital-danville
    100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 808-6026

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Medical Center
  • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

Neurostimulator Implantation
Brain Surgery
Deep Brain Stimulation
Neurostimulator Implantation
Brain Surgery
Deep Brain Stimulation

  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 24, 2020
    Amazing doctor, very knowledgeable and experienced, and skilled
    — Dec 24, 2020
    About Dr. David Ferrone, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992021877
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ferrone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferrone works at Select Specialty Hospital-danville in Danville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ferrone’s profile.

    Dr. Ferrone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

