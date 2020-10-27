Dr. David Fettig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fettig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fettig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Fettig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.
Dr. Fettig works at
Locations
-
1
Bga Pharmacy1 Independence Plz Ste 900, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 271-8000
-
2
Kirklin Clinic - Chronic Kidney Dzthe2000 6th Ave S Fl 1, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 996-4744
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fettig?
Dr Fettig is awesome! He is now at UAB Kirklin Clinic. He is sees my husband for liver disease and we truly love him! He is a young doctor and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. David Fettig, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1992963847
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fettig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fettig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fettig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fettig works at
Dr. Fettig has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Esophageal Varices and Hepatitis B - Immune Response, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fettig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fettig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fettig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fettig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fettig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.