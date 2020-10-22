See All Dermatologists in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. David Fieleke, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (46)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Fieleke, MD is a Dermatologist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med.

Dr. Fieleke works at Cornerstone Dermatology & Surgery Group in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cornerstone Dermatology and Surgery Group
    601 NW Obrien Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 287-1528

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Discoloration
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Skin Discoloration
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis

Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 22, 2020
    Dr. Fieleke and his staff are the best! He is professional, kind, courteous, happy, smiles a lot, and listens to what you have to say without rushing you. He healed my mother’s leg that was infected, when no other physicians could figure out what was wrong. All of the staff I encountered went out of their way to help with whatever was needed. They were also kind and courteous. You can tell that all of the staff truly love their job and working there. I am very happy that Dr. Fieleke is my dermatologist!
    Diane Hawkins — Oct 22, 2020
    About Dr. David Fieleke, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679760417
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MOHS Derm Skin Canc Ctr
    Residency
    • University of Missouri-Columbia
    Internship
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine Hospitals and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Truman State University
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Fieleke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fieleke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fieleke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fieleke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fieleke works at Cornerstone Dermatology & Surgery Group in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Dr. Fieleke’s profile.

    Dr. Fieleke has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fieleke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Fieleke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fieleke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fieleke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fieleke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

