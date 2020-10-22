Dr. David Fieleke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fieleke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fieleke, MD
Dr. David Fieleke, MD is a Dermatologist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med.
Cornerstone Dermatology and Surgery Group601 NW Obrien Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 287-1528
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Fieleke and his staff are the best! He is professional, kind, courteous, happy, smiles a lot, and listens to what you have to say without rushing you. He healed my mother’s leg that was infected, when no other physicians could figure out what was wrong. All of the staff I encountered went out of their way to help with whatever was needed. They were also kind and courteous. You can tell that all of the staff truly love their job and working there. I am very happy that Dr. Fieleke is my dermatologist!
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1679760417
- MOHS Derm Skin Canc Ctr
- University of Missouri-Columbia
- University of Missouri School of Medicine Hospitals and Clinics
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- Truman State University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Fieleke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fieleke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fieleke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fieleke has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fieleke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Fieleke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fieleke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fieleke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fieleke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.