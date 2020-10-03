See All Neurologists in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. David Filippi, MD

Neurology
2.6 (74)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Filippi, MD

Dr. David Filippi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCSF Medical Center

They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Filippi's Office Locations

    1180 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 416-4545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Dementia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Dementia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (38)
    Oct 03, 2020
    Dr. Filippi is very brilliant. He helped diagnosis my epilepsy and has an approach where he writes down everything the patient says so I felt heard. He helped me understand epilepsy and offered me comfort about the diagnosis. I still had to do some research on my own and discovered something called ER (extended release) medication as the Keppra I was on made me very dizzy, my insurance ended up covering the ER meds and it made such a huge difference in my life! I'm no longer dizzy and haven't had a seizure in 2.5 years. Dr. Filippi is a very smart guy and I got a second opinion and have met with 3 neurologists now and he's my favorite out of all 3 because he's honest, straight forward and really spends the extra time and effort. Whomever you see do research on your own, talk to others that have epilepsy and tell your doctor about your symptoms. Best wishes!
    Jen — Oct 03, 2020
    About Dr. David Filippi, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1154347862
    Education & Certifications

    • UCSF Medical Center
    • New York Presbyterian-Columbia
    • Harvard
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Filippi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filippi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Filippi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Filippi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Filippi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Filippi has seen patients for Dementia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Filippi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Filippi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filippi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filippi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filippi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

