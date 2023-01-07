Dr. David Filsoof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filsoof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Filsoof, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Filsoof, MD
Dr. David Filsoof, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Olympia Medical Center and Southern California Hospital at Culver City.
Dr. Filsoof's Office Locations
David Filsoof MD150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 150, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 361-7302
MDVIP - Los Angeles, California8631 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 424-5750
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Filsoof on the recommendation of my parents. At 50 and post-pandemic, I had a LOT of delinquent appointments and screenings. He helped prioritize all my care, set me up with a great team of specialists for regular testing and made sure I met my appointments and screenings, then followed up with me and all the docs. You can tell the other doctors really respect him. He's very knowledgable and current with his info. He moves fast (which I like), but you can also tell he really cares.
About Dr. David Filsoof, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1861686354
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
