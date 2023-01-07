Overview of Dr. David Filsoof, MD

Dr. David Filsoof, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Olympia Medical Center and Southern California Hospital at Culver City.



Dr. Filsoof works at David Filsoof MD in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.