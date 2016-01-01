Dr. David Fine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fine, MD
Dr. David Fine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare.
Hennepin Healthcare701 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 Directions (612) 873-6963
Hcmc Csc Pharmacy715 S 8th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 873-6963
Golden Valley Clinic5653 Duluth St, Golden Valley, MN 55422 Directions (612) 873-6963
- Hennepin Healthcare
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Fine has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fine speaks Hebrew.
