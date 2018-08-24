Overview

Dr. David Fink, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Fink works at David B Fink DO in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.