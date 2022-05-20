Overview

Dr. David Finkelman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hiram, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Natl Autonoma of Mex and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Finkelman works at Hiram in Hiram, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.