Dr. David Finkelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Finkelman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hiram, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Natl Autonoma of Mex and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Locations
Hiram144 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 3600, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (678) 486-5500
Georgia Regional Urology PC148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 200, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (770) 874-0844
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Finkelman was very informative and had a very caring bedside manner. His feedback was given to me in a layman’s term explanation. I felt very comfortable asking questions
About Dr. David Finkelman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1063485332
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Med Fdn Clin
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Genl Hosp|Mexico City General Hospital
- U Natl Autonoma of Mex
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
