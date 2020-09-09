Overview

Dr. David Finkelstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College.



Dr. Finkelstein works at Alta Dermatology and Skin Care in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.