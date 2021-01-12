Dr. David Finkle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Finkle, MD
Overview of Dr. David Finkle, MD
Dr. David Finkle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Women's Hospital.
Dr. Finkle works at
Dr. Finkle's Office Locations
Finkle Cosmetic Surgery Center, P.c.4911 S 118th St, Omaha, NE 68137 Directions (402) 926-2639
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I am 61 years old and 5 weeks ago had a breast Augmentation by Dr Finkle. From the moment my husband and I walked into the office to my final office visit today was nothing more than a great experience. The office staff were very gracious in answering all of our questions. I mainly worked with Sharon who was such a patient advocate. I was worried that I was going to large but she assured me that the size I chose which was 475ml's in each breast was perfect for me. I couldn't be more happy with the results. I followed all the post-op instructions and had absolutely no problems. The day of surgery was a great experience. I have horrible veins and my preop nurse called upon one of the OR nurses to place my IV and she had success on the 1st attempt. The anesthesia provider was awesome and professional. They made me and my husband feel so confident and at ease with the entire experience. Dr Finkle was so meticulous and caring every step of the way. Best Place Ever~~
About Dr. David Finkle, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- GRAMEC
- Butterworth Hospital
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkle speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkle.
