Dr. David Finkle, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (38)
Map Pin Small Omaha, NE
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Finkle, MD

Dr. David Finkle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Women's Hospital.

Dr. Finkle works at Finkle Cosmetic Surgery Center in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Finkle's Office Locations

    Finkle Cosmetic Surgery Center, P.c.
    4911 S 118th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402) 926-2639

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 12, 2021
    I am 61 years old and 5 weeks ago had a breast Augmentation by Dr Finkle. From the moment my husband and I walked into the office to my final office visit today was nothing more than a great experience. The office staff were very gracious in answering all of our questions. I mainly worked with Sharon who was such a patient advocate. I was worried that I was going to large but she assured me that the size I chose which was 475ml's in each breast was perfect for me. I couldn't be more happy with the results. I followed all the post-op instructions and had absolutely no problems. The day of surgery was a great experience. I have horrible veins and my preop nurse called upon one of the OR nurses to place my IV and she had success on the 1st attempt. The anesthesia provider was awesome and professional. They made me and my husband feel so confident and at ease with the entire experience. Dr Finkle was so meticulous and caring every step of the way. Best Place Ever~~
    Nancy Exstrom — Jan 12, 2021
    About Dr. David Finkle, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669564795
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA
    Residency
    • GRAMEC
    Internship
    • Butterworth Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Dr. David Finkle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finkle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finkle works at Finkle Cosmetic Surgery Center in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Finkle’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

