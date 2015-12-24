Dr. David Finlay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finlay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Finlay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Metropolitan Hospital Center and Mount Sinai West.
Guggenheim Pavilion1190 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
EMERGENCY TRIPLE A 12.5 1% CHANCE OF SURVIVAL. HE WAS GREAT CANNOT THANK DR.FINLAY ENOUGH !!!
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai West
