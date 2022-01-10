Dr. Fintak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Fintak, MD
Overview of Dr. David Fintak, MD
Dr. David Fintak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo.
Dr. Fintak's Office Locations
2045 Franklin St.2045 N Franklin St Fl 11, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 338-4545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
My retina began to detach in mid-December while I was out of the country. When I returned on the 23rd and called Kaiser, they scheduled an immediate appointment at my local clinic, which then arranged an immediate consultation with Dr. Fintak! Dr. Fintak was kind, reassuring, and competent; he scheduled my surgery for the following Monday, when he lasered the holes in my retina and inserted a gas bubble. The recovery was no fun--lying on my side 23 hours a day for 10 days--but Dr. Fintak was clear that it was essential to my healing. After the surgery and post-op visits, I felt confident that I had received stellar care from a skilled surgeon and a really nice guy! Thank you to Dr. Fintak and all the staff at Kaiser! I have been a Kaiser member for almost 50 years and have had consistently excellent care.
About Dr. David Fintak, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Wills Eye Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fintak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fintak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fintak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fintak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fintak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.