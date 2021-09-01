Overview of Dr. David Fischer, MD

Dr. David Fischer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Fischer works at MidAtlantic Retina Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.