Overview of Dr. David Fischer, MD

Dr. David Fischer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Fischer works at Christ Hospital General Surgery in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.