Dr. David Fischler, MD
Overview of Dr. David Fischler, MD
Dr. David Fischler, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Med Cntr
Dr. Fischler's Office Locations
Pulmonary & Intensive Care593 Cranbury Rd Ste 1A, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 613-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I got to see Dr. Fischer by a stroke of luck and was extremely pleased. The doctor was very thorough and fast while making sure you understood the diagnosis. Couldn’t be more pleased so far.
About Dr. David Fischler, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1275622540
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischler speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischler.
