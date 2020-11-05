Dr. David Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fisher, MD
Overview of Dr. David Fisher, MD
Dr. David Fisher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Fisher's Office Locations
Southtowns Orthopedic Group3673 SOUTHWESTERN BLVD, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 662-4827
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
i could not recommend a better surgeon. I had a right rotator cuff shoulder surgery. Still healing (week 7) but I can tell you that Dr. Fisher & his entire staff were friendly, knowledgeable & helpful. I would go here again if I ever have any other ortho issues.
About Dr. David Fisher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083711170
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
