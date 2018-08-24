Overview of Dr. David Fisher, MD

Dr. David Fisher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orthoindy Hospital.



Dr. Fisher works at OrthoIndy and OrthoIndy Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.