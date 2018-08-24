Dr. David Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fisher, MD
Overview of Dr. David Fisher, MD
Dr. David Fisher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orthoindy Hospital.
Dr. Fisher's Office Locations
OrthoIndy and OrthoIndy Hospital8450 Northwest Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions (317) 802-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Orthoindy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In 2015 I was referred to Dr. Fisher at OrthoIndy. Now 3 joint replacements later I cannot think of a better surgeon to help work through the kinds of orthopedic issues I was experiencing. He provides the very best care through his expertise, experience, professionalism, and compassion. He and his team work tirelessly to achieve the very best outcomes for their patients.
About Dr. David Fisher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1922050988
Education & Certifications
- St. Anthony Hospital
- Indiana University
- Methodist Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Depauw University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
