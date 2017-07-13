Overview of Dr. David Fishman, MD

Dr. David Fishman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Fishman works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Forest Hills Multispecialty in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.