Dr. David Fitz-Patrick, MD
Dr. David Fitz-Patrick, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Newcastle-upon-Tyne Med Sch and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
David Fitz Patrick MD1585 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 1500, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 531-6886
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McGill U
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Newcastle Genl Hosp
- U Newcastle-upon-Tyne Med Sch
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Fitz-Patrick has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitz-Patrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
