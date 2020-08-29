See All Cardiologists in High Point, NC
Super Profile

Dr. David Fitzgerald, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Fitzgerald, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Davie Medical Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Fitzgerald works at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in High Point, NC with other offices in Asheboro, NC and Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UNC Regional Physicians Carolina Cardiology
    306 Westwood Ave Ste 401, High Point, NC 27262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 885-6168
  2. 2
    Asheboro Office
    311 E PRESNELL ST, Asheboro, NC 27203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 625-1774
  3. 3
    UNC Regional Physicians Carolina Cardiology - Winston Salem
    3333 Brookview Hills Blvd Ste 105, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 768-0437
  4. 4
    UNC Regional Physicians Carolina Cardiology - Winston Salem
    2150 Country Club Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 768-0437
  5. 5
    Carolina Cardiology Cornerstone - Premier
    4515 Premier Dr Ste 402, High Point, NC 27265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 802-2125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Davie Medical Center
  • Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
  • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Supraventricular Tachycardia
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation

Treatment frequency



Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia, Familial, 1 Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinoatrial Node Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 29, 2020
    Dr. Fitz saved my dads life! He became like family to us and not only was he extremely compassionate he took the best care of my father and we love him!!!
    Owen Family — Aug 29, 2020
    About Dr. David Fitzgerald, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437134475
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University
    Residency
    • Ochsner Fdn
    Internship
    • University Miami
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Fitzgerald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fitzgerald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fitzgerald has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzgerald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgerald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgerald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

