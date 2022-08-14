Overview

Dr. David Flack, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Flack works at Selma Medical Associates in Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.