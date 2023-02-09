Overview of Dr. David Flannery, DPM

Dr. David Flannery, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Endless Mountains Health Systems.



Dr. Flannery works at Richard T Meredick Dpm PC in Scranton, PA with other offices in Montrose, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.