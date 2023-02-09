Dr. David Flannery, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flannery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Flannery, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Flannery, DPM
Dr. David Flannery, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Endless Mountains Health Systems.
Dr. Flannery's Office Locations
Richard T Meredick Dpm PC201 N Main Ave, Scranton, PA 18504 Directions (570) 342-4009
- 2 1 Grow Ave, Montrose, PA 18801 Directions (570) 278-3801
Hospital Affiliations
- Endless Mountains Health Systems
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Docter.
About Dr. David Flannery, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flannery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flannery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
