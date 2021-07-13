Overview

Dr. David Fleeger, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A & M University|The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Fleeger works at Central Texas Colon & Rectal Surgery in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Hemorrhoids and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.