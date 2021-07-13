Dr. David Fleeger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleeger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fleeger, MD
Overview
Dr. David Fleeger, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A & M University|The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Fleeger works at
Locations
Central Texas Colon and Rectal Surgeons4106 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 503-5001Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Central Texas Colon & Rectal Surgery4207 James Casey St Ste 201, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5002
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He treated me for rectal cancer 20 years ago. He saved my life! He is a very honest guy who gives it to you up front and straight. No candy coating. He REALLY knows his stuff!
About Dr. David Fleeger, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1073597688
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University|Lsu/Schumpert Mc
- Mayo Graduate School
- Mayo Clinic Rochester|Mayo Graduate School
- Texas A &amp; M University|The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Fleeger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleeger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleeger works at
Dr. Fleeger has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Hemorrhoids and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleeger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleeger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleeger.
