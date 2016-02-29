Dr. Flemming has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Flemming, MD
Overview of Dr. David Flemming, MD
Dr. David Flemming, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Flemming's Office Locations
William R. Lewis M.d. Inc.757 Pacific St Ste D1, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 373-4304
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He caught my prostrate cancer. It was the aggressive type and he showed great compassion and was very sensitive to the emotion that goes along with this. He also recommended a second opinion and referred me to the best in the nation at Stanford Cancer center.
About Dr. David Flemming, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1760575468
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
