Dr. David Florez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. David Florez, MD
Overview
Dr. David Florez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.
Locations
Elms Digestive Disease Specialists2671 Elms Plantation Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 797-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is great at explaining everything to you! Does not rush. The best experience yet Thanks Dr Florez see you in 2weeks
About Dr. David Florez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1003805011
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Florez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Florez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Florez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Florez works at
Dr. Florez has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Florez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Florez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florez.
