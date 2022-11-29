Dr. David Flume, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flume is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Flume, MD
Overview of Dr. David Flume, MD
Dr. David Flume, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flume's Office Locations
- 1 300 Beardsley Ln Ste C202, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 329-5575
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flume?
I was abandoned as a child in abusive DRA at 12 years old my parents sent me(there’s a survivors group on Facebook Of over 1000+ members who went thru the same thing)and then foster care at 15-16 so I was left with trauma that Dr Flume was able to diagnose as BPD. He is the only person that ever understood that is what I have .. he helps me live a normal loving life despite the past. He is caring and calls back which helps me feel so 100% safer with him because I’m already Afraid of abandonment. He’s the best psychiatrist you will find . He actually cares to help. I’m using his medication along with therapy and accupuncture to heal my past, help others and live a normal life with my loving husband and the 2 sweetest and kindest daughters anyone could ever wish forif you want true help and care call Dr Flume. He won’t abandon you and he will help
About Dr. David Flume, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1962403469
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flume has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Flume. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flume.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flume, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flume appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.