Dr. David Foggia, MD
Dr. David Foggia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Northwest Office7040 Smoke Ranch Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 936-3583
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 820-2452
Southwest8840 W Sunset Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 936-3585
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Green Valley3195 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 210, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 936-3871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch DR. Very thorough,down to earth, and explained everything in plain English. Staff friendly, efficient. Office clean and roomy. Very short waiting time. Epitome of what patient seeks from a doctor. Highest recommendation to anyone needing ENT specialist.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1942266325
- University Ia|University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Ia Meth Mc|Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
