Dr. David Font-Rodriguez, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Font-Rodriguez works at Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.